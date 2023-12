CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - UPDATE: Cherry Valley police say a 75-year-old woman reported missing Thursday has been found safe.

No further information has been shared, but police say the alert has been canceled.

Carolyn Tolliver was last seen just around 3 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Tebala Boulevard.

