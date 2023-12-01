Beloit man accused of having over 400 grams of drugs

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A Beloit man has been arrested on multiple drug charges according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

At 6:30 a.m., Nov. 30, The Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team executed a search warrant at 256 Middle St.

The search warrant was a result of a narcotics investigation conducted by the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit. It was executed with the Beloit Police Department and Beloit Fire Department.

Deputies found 242 grams of cocaine, 134 grams of crack cocaine, 28 grams of fentanyl and 40 grams of marijuana.

After deputies found the drugs, they arrested Donta J. Evans-Pounds, 30 and is accused on charges:

Three counts of manufacturing/delivering 1-5 grams of cocaine

One count of possession with intent to deliver more than 40 grams of cocaine

One count of possession with intent to deliver 10-50 grams of fentanyl

Four counts of maintaining a vehicle/residence for drug trafficking

