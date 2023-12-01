23 WIFR’s Spotify Wrapped

23 WIFR's Spotify Wrapped
23 WIFR's Spotify Wrapped(WIFR)
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music Replay are once again taking over the Instagram stories of Gen Z and Millennials. Take a look at 23 WIFR’s very own Spotify Wrapped

Parody nameActual nameTalent
Dear Gia, Count Me InDear Maria, Count Me In by All Time LowGia Lanci
Schutt Up and DanceShut Up and Dance by Walk the MoonAnnamarie Schutt
Randle in the WindCandle in the Wind by Elton JohnKayleigh Randle
Conor FigureFather Figure by George MichaelConor Hollingsworth
I Write Wilsons Not TragediesI Write Sins Not Tragedies by Panic! At the DiscoAaron Wilson
You Belong SydniYou Belong With Me by Taylor SwiftSydni Stoffregen
Marky Mark and the Weather BunchMarky Mark and the Funky BunchMark Henderson
Pearson the VeilPierce the VeilJake Pearson
Tom Ferretti and the HearbakersTom Petty and the HeartbreakersAnthony Ferretti & DJ Baker
Garrigan WallenMorgan WallenMike Garrigan
Gannonball AdderleyCannonball AdderleyAndy Gannon
Mike TiLKA Made-ItMike WiLL Made-ItMichael Tilka

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

