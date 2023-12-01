23 WIFR’s Spotify Wrapped

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music Replay are once again taking over the Instagram stories of Gen Z and Millennials. Take a look at 23 WIFR’s very own Spotify Wrapped

Parody name Actual name Talent Dear Gia, Count Me In Dear Maria, Count Me In by All Time Low Gia Lanci Schutt Up and Dance Shut Up and Dance by Walk the Moon Annamarie Schutt Randle in the Wind Candle in the Wind by Elton John Kayleigh Randle Conor Figure Father Figure by George Michael Conor Hollingsworth I Write Wilsons Not Tragedies I Write Sins Not Tragedies by Panic! At the Disco Aaron Wilson You Belong Sydni You Belong With Me by Taylor Swift Sydni Stoffregen Marky Mark and the Weather Bunch Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch Mark Henderson Pearson the Veil Pierce the Veil Jake Pearson Tom Ferretti and the Hearbakers Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Anthony Ferretti & DJ Baker Garrigan Wallen Morgan Wallen Mike Garrigan Gannonball Adderley Cannonball Adderley Andy Gannon Mike TiLKA Made-It Mike WiLL Made-It Michael Tilka

