23 WIFR’s Spotify Wrapped
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music Replay are once again taking over the Instagram stories of Gen Z and Millennials. Take a look at 23 WIFR’s very own Spotify Wrapped
|Dear Gia, Count Me In
|Dear Maria, Count Me In by All Time Low
|Gia Lanci
|Schutt Up and Dance
|Shut Up and Dance by Walk the Moon
|Annamarie Schutt
|Randle in the Wind
|Candle in the Wind by Elton John
|Kayleigh Randle
|Conor Figure
|Father Figure by George Michael
|Conor Hollingsworth
|I Write Wilsons Not Tragedies
|I Write Sins Not Tragedies by Panic! At the Disco
|Aaron Wilson
|You Belong Sydni
|You Belong With Me by Taylor Swift
|Sydni Stoffregen
|Marky Mark and the Weather Bunch
|Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch
|Mark Henderson
|Pearson the Veil
|Pierce the Veil
|Jake Pearson
|Tom Ferretti and the Hearbakers
|Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
|Anthony Ferretti & DJ Baker
|Garrigan Wallen
|Morgan Wallen
|Mike Garrigan
|Gannonball Adderley
|Cannonball Adderley
|Andy Gannon
|Mike TiLKA Made-It
|Mike WiLL Made-It
|Michael Tilka
