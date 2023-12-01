23 WIFR to host annual ‘Toys for the Holidays’ toy drive

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - 23 WIFR is partnering with Blain’s Farm & Fleet to help bring joy to kids during the holidays.

This year, we’re taking toy donations from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at the Farm & Fleet on East Riverside Boulevard in Loves Park.

Can’t make it on Dec. 6 but still want to donate? Early drop-off is available through Dec. 5!

Bring unwrapped toys for kids ages newborn through 11 to Paper Recovery, 7972 Crest Hills Dr., in Loves Park. You can also drop off cash donations at the Paper Recovery location.

Any donation―big or small―is welcomed to help Toys for Tots share the gifts of the holiday season with kids from Winnebago, Boone and Stephenson counties.

23 News will be live starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday showing viewers where they can bring donations and how to help support this great cause!

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pioneer Real Estate will merge with Dickerson & Nieman Realtors
Two Rockford-area real estate firms to merge
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Three people were killed and one hospitalized after an explosion and fire occurred at a...
3 dead, 1 hospitalized after explosion at Ohio auto shop
Chuck and JoDell Timmerwilke were startled awake on November 18, when a fire came roaring in...
Roscoe family loses home and pet in fire
Kenneth Townsend (left) and Breanna Brooks (right)
Man faces first-degree murder, woman arrested in Rockford shooting

Latest News

Stroll on State
Share your Stroll on State experience with 23 News
Small Business Saturday
What does small business Saturday mean across the stateline
IceHogs take Game 1 in best-of-three vs. Wild in OT thriller
IceHogs join Rep. Maurice West to promote Share the Warmth clothing drive
Rockford Mission celebrates 59 years of Thanksgiving banquets