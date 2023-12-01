23 WIFR to host annual ‘Toys for the Holidays’ toy drive

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - 23 WIFR is partnering with Blain’s Farm & Fleet to help bring joy to kids during the holidays.

This year, we’re taking toy donations from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at the Farm & Fleet on East Riverside Boulevard in Loves Park.

Can’t make it on Dec. 6 but still want to donate? Early drop-off is available through Dec. 5!

Bring unwrapped toys for kids ages newborn through 11 to Paper Recovery, 7972 Crest Hills Dr., in Loves Park. You can also drop off cash donations at the Paper Recovery location.

Any donation―big or small―is welcomed to help Toys for Tots share the gifts of the holiday season with kids from Winnebago, Boone and Stephenson counties.

23 News will be live starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday showing viewers where they can bring donations and how to help support this great cause!

