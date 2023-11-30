Warren Zeiders announced as Saturday’s Old Settlers Days headliner

Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders(Hayes Marketing Services, Inc.)
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Warren Zeiders is set to headline Old Settlers Days Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Rockton.

Zeiders’ “Ride the Lightning” gained traction before he ever played a show outside of his hometown of Hershey, Pen. People Magazine calls Zeiders a “wild horse who sings about the truth.”

He has garnered over 1.4 billion views on TikTok and 870 million streams. Zeiders’ debut album, “717 Tapes: The Album” is out now.

Tickets for Old Settlers Days go on sale 7 a.m., Monday, December 4.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pioneer Real Estate will merge with Dickerson & Nieman Realtors
Two Rockford-area real estate firms to merge
Three people were killed and one hospitalized after an explosion and fire occurred at a...
3 dead, 1 hospitalized after explosion at Ohio auto shop
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Chuck and JoDell Timmerwilke were startled awake on November 18, when a fire came roaring in...
Roscoe family loses home and pet in fire
Kristofer L. Johnson
Machesney Park man faces charges for possession of child porn

Latest News

Meta data center in DeKalb officially open for operation
Meta data center in DeKalb officially open for operation
Three years after it broke ground, a groundbreaking company turns on the power at its newest...
Meta data center in DeKalb officially open for operation
Annamarie joined the 23 News team in May 2021 and has quickly moved up the ranks to anchor.
23 News welcomes Annamarie Schutt to evening anchor spot
The largest real estate firm in the Stateline, Dickerson & Nieman is merging with Pioneer real...
Dickerson, Pioneer real estate firms ‘doubling down’ with merger announcement
Mr. Beast collabs with Rockford paleontologist for latest YouTube video