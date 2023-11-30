Warren Zeiders announced as Saturday’s Old Settlers Days headliner

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Warren Zeiders is set to headline Old Settlers Days Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Rockton.

Zeiders’ “Ride the Lightning” gained traction before he ever played a show outside of his hometown of Hershey, Pen. People Magazine calls Zeiders a “wild horse who sings about the truth.”

He has garnered over 1.4 billion views on TikTok and 870 million streams. Zeiders’ debut album, “717 Tapes: The Album” is out now.

Tickets for Old Settlers Days go on sale 7 a.m., Monday, December 4.

