Tracking the possibility for snow Friday for the Rockford region

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Today has been quite the pleasant day. Our morning has been filled with sunshine and a strong southerly wind has allowed our temperatures to rise above what was expected yesterday. With a few more hours of sunshine expected our highs today will approach the 50 degree mark.

Pleasant conditions today as highs approach 50 degrees (DJ Baker)

Clouds do return and our winds start to shift ahead of the low pressure system coming from the northeast. With the warm temperatures today I think our lows will be around 30 degrees overnight.

Tonight clouds take over our sky with lows near 30 degrees (DJ Baker)

This brings us to Friday. Low pressure makes its way through north central Illinois bringing the stateline precipitation. My thoughts are, we won’t see that much snowfall if any at all. Models are producing around an inch of snowfall from 7 am to 12 pm. My issue with this comes by how warm we are now. Models suggested we would be in the middle to lower 40s today but we have well surpassed that by noon. So, I am seeing a bit of a cold bias in the models currently. Temperatures the models are producing right now are 32 degrees during that time period. So, I think we will more than likely be near 34 to 36 degrees making snowfall so much more difficult to fall. I’d give our snowfall percentage only a 30% chance of occurring.

Temperatures will be on the warmer side of freezing tomorrow. This is a big factor on why I am leaning more towards rain than snow. (DJ Baker)

I think we are much more likely to see rain tomorrow than any snow (DJ Baker)

If the models are correct in their output, the snowfall would be very wet. I wouldn’t expect any travel impacts as with sunshine today and temperatures near 50 degrees, roads will be much to warm to hold any of the snow. The only places that would see any sort of accumulation would be on elevated and non-paved surfaces. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 30s.

Our precipitation chances kick off tomorrow morning (DJ Baker)

Friday night I feel a bit more confident in saying we will get some snowfall. However, the snowfall will be quite light only seeing flurries and maybe a dusting on the ground. Overnight lows are near the 30 degree mark.

A second round of snow is possible Friday night but will only be a dusting (DJ Baker)

Saturday will be cloudy with highs near 40 degrees.

Saturday night into Sunday we could see another round of rain.

Saturday night an additional round of rain is expected overnight (DJ Baker)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.