Rockford University promotes Hononegah alum Annaka Bartz to softball head coach

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford University didn’t have to look far to find their next head coach as assistant coach Annaka Bartz will be the next head coach.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to become the next head softball coach at Rockford University,” Coach Bartz stated. “I want to thank the administration for putting their faith in me and allowing me to continue to grow personally and professionally. I look forward to the opportunity to aid our student-athletes in developing as players and as people”

After graduating from Hononegah from Hononegah in 2016, Bartz spent 2017 and 2018 at Rock Valley College, earning a pair of D3 National Championships with the Golden Eagles. From there, Bartz would join the Regents in 2019 for three seasons.

As a Regent, Bartz had a .430 OBP, .354 batting average, 43 RBIs and 92 runs from 2019 to 2021. Bartz has spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach, the promotion comes as outgoing head coach Sam Korn takes a different head coaching position in Wisconsin. Korn leaves the stateline after one season as head coach, finishing last year with a 16-24 record

“I am proud of what we were able to accomplish over the last year and excited for the future of Rockford University softball,” Coach Korn said. “There are so many talented athletes in this program, and there are great things coming with the addition of the on-campus turf field and the upcoming recruiting class. I would like to thank everyone who has made this a positive experience and helped me in my first year as a head coach, including a special thanks to Jess Stanek, Bob Koopmann and Annaka Bartz for your unwavering support from day one. I will always be cheering for RU!”

