Rockford man sentenced to 15 years for drug charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 29-year-old Rockford man is sentenced to 15 years in prison after he plead guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Trayvontae Grant was arrested in June 2022 during an investigation into a narcotics operation in the Rockford area.

Grant was determined as a suspect after police executed several search warrants at various stash houses, recovering more than 1,000 grams of cocaine, nearly 80 grams of Fentanyl and items used to package and sell drugs.

During the search, officers also recovered nearly $500,000 in cash, three SUVs, gold and diamond jewelry and more than 35 pairs of high-end sneakers.

Two others also plead guilty to drug offenses linked to the case. Darone McNamer received seven years in prison and Mandy McNamer is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 11.

