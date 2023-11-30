November to close on cloudy, but milder note

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Up until Wednesday afternoon, it had been nearly a week since the temperature had last reached 40° in the Stateline, so it should come as no surprise that many found Wednesday’s weather to feel just about perfect!

The good news is that we won’t be shivering around here anytime terribly soon, but the bad news is that we’ll likely be trading Wednesday’s sunshine in for an abundance of clouds for the next several days, as the pattern is to turn considerably more active as we prepare to welcome December.

Clouds are due back in Wednesday night, and should be rather stubborn to break during the day on Thursday. Still, a few breaks for sunshine aren’t out of the question, and a healthy southwesterly breeze should allow temperatures to reach the middle to perhaps upper 40s.

Clouds are to dominate for most of Thursday, though some sunshine can't be entirely ruled out. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

November’s to close quietly Thursday night, but things could turn a bit more interesting in December’s opening hours Friday. The first of two weather systems will approach from the southwest early Friday morning, bringing rain into the area in the pre-dawn hours. However, as northeasterly winds funnel in cooler air, it’s possible, if not likely, that rain may mix with or even change over to snow as we inch closer to sunrise. While major accumulations are not likely, given the fast-moving nature of the storm system (precipitation will be out of the area by mid-morning), there could be just enough to make roadways slushy for the morning commute.

Rain will become likely in the pre-dawn hours of Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain will mix with or perhaps even change over to snow by Friday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Precipitation should quickly move out Friday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ll see a substantial break in the action from mid-morning Friday through at least the early to mid-evening hours. Then, a second fast-moving disturbance is to take a nearly identical path through the area. With slightly colder temperatures in place, there’s a slightly higher chance of this system producing more snow than rain, though a wintry mix is certainly possible, especially along and south of Interstate 88.

Another round of mixed precipitation will become likely Friday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another shot of snow or a wintry mix appears likely to arrive Friday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The second round of precipitation will be out of the area by very early Saturday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once again, significant accumulations are not a concern, though roadways could again become slushy in spots.

Regarding snowfall amounts, there’s quite a bit of spread among computer forecast models, with some generating as much as 3″ to 5″, and others generating nearly nothing. Such disagreements among models are not uncommon at this distance in time, and no one particular model forecast is to be treated as gospel. Oftentimes, it’s been my finding that the truth usually ends up falling not at either the high or low extremes, but somewhere in the middle.

Given the questionable temperature profile in our atmosphere, there's a wide spread in computer model snowfall forecasts. Monitoring the trends, hoping for more agreement in the models, should produce more clarity in the next 24-36 hours. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That’s why our initial thoughts suggest that, between both systems, most of us can expect to see about an inch or so of snowfall. Those who see more rain are more likely to see zero snowfall accumulation, while one or two locations could be staring at closer to two inches of snow.

Between the two systems Friday, a combined inch of snow is a decent bet. However, those who see more rain will see little or no snow accumulation. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Whatever snow that does fall won’t be around for long, as temperatures are to top out right around 40° Saturday, Sunday, and again on Monday, with chances for rain Saturday night and Sunday helping to accelerate the melting process.

Overall, our temperature trend is to remain seasonable through the middle of next week, though signs point to major warming as we close out next week, with temperatures in the 50s a distinct possibility on multiple occasions.

