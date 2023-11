ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy today with highs in the middle 40′s. Chance of rain/snow mix tomorrow morning that could lead to some slushy accumulation. Highs tomorrow in the upper 30′s. Another round of slushy snow is possible late Friday and again Saturday night into Sunday with highs this weekend around 40. Upper 30′s and dry the beginning of next week.

