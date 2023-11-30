Meta data center in DeKalb officially open for operation

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Three years after construction began, a groundbreaking company turns on the power at its newest facility, connecting billions of social media users together online.

The new Meta data center in Dekalb turns on thousands of data processors for the first time, powering websites like Facebook, Instagram and more.

The 2.3 million square foot campus supported more than 1,200 skilled trade workers during the facility’s three-year construction and will maintain 200 jobs once fully operational. The campus cost more than a billion dollars to complete.

“The people that are going to run this data center are going to be highly qualified, highly educated and well-paid individuals that I hope every single one of them wants to live in the city of Dekalb,” said Dekalb Mayor Cohen Barnes.

The data center places a focus on a clean, sustainable operation. 90% of construction waste was recycled, keeping 17,600 tons of material out of landfills.

“We are currently 100% renewable across our global portfolio and with every new data center that gets cited online that will continue,” said Meta Director of Data Center Community and Economic Development Brad Davis.

Meta will try to leave the community in a better place than they found it, revealing a partnership with Northern Illinois University to bring STEM classes to underrepresented high school students.

In their partnership with NIU, Meta will fund the program with $290,000 dollars in grant money, opening a new STEAM room, which incorporates art into STEM.

“Think of all those young minds, right, just eager for knowledge,” Barnes said. “And now we have Meta, a world-wide company that is dedicating time and resources and people in order to educate our young minds.”

Since breaking ground in 2020, Meta has given more than $900,000 dollars in direct funding to Dekalb county area schools and non-profits.

