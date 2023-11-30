Loves Park house fire consumes upper level

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - In the morning Thursday, November 30, a home on Pennsylvania Avenue caught fire.

According to the homeowner, the fire started when a plumber was doing insulation work on the home and struck an electrical wire.

The fire consumed the upstairs portion of the house causing an unknown amount of damage. The homeowner is unsure how much the repairs to the home will cost at this time.

Both the homeowner and her dog are safe.

