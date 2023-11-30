Illinois State Police launch online forum to report public corruption

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois residents can now report suspected corruption crimes to state police after the launch of the online report forum.

The Illinois State Police Special Investigation Unit (ISP SIU) debut the release of the online form on Nov, 30 with the goal to strengthen trust between the public and state government. The forum collects reports and streamlines them to ISP to respond. ISP will sort all online submissions and determine the correct agency to contact for investigation.

The investigation unit focuses on corruption crimes and alleged criminal activity by elected officials at the state, county and local levels.

Suspected public corruption allegations may include an elected official steering contracts to friends in exchange for a monetary kickback, overbilling a contractor and embezzling the money, personally benefiting from federal/state-funded programs, wire fraud and money laundering.

“The Illinois State Police Special Investigations Unit is dedicated to seeking out those who abuse their position and power to take advantage of others, betraying the public’s trust,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said. “By making it easier for the public to confidentially report suspected corruption, we can begin restoring the public’s trust in government. ISP will continue to work with its partners in law enforcement to investigate misconduct and corruption.”

The online form can be found on the ISP website at https://isp.illinois.gov/CriminalInvestigations/SIUComplaintDisclaimerForm.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.