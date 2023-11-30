Belvidere man faces child sexual assault charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Belvidere man faces felony sexual assault charges after an investigation by the Rockford Police Department.

Christopher Mailand, 34, was taken into custody Wednesday on three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and one count of criminal sexual assault.

The report filed Nov. 8 alleges Mailand as a suspect of sexual assault involving a child age 13 or younger.

Mailand is due in Winnebago County court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

