Belvidere man faces child sexual assault charges

Christopher Mailand
Christopher Mailand(Winnebago County Sheriff's Office)
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Belvidere man faces felony sexual assault charges after an investigation by the Rockford Police Department.

Christopher Mailand, 34, was taken into custody Wednesday on three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and one count of criminal sexual assault.

The report filed Nov. 8 alleges Mailand as a suspect of sexual assault involving a child age 13 or younger.

Mailand is due in Winnebago County court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pioneer Real Estate will merge with Dickerson & Nieman Realtors
Two Rockford-area real estate firms to merge
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Three people were killed and one hospitalized after an explosion and fire occurred at a...
3 dead, 1 hospitalized after explosion at Ohio auto shop
Chuck and JoDell Timmerwilke were startled awake on November 18, when a fire came roaring in...
Roscoe family loses home and pet in fire
Kristofer L. Johnson
Machesney Park man faces charges for possession of child porn

Latest News

The Touch of Life award has been an annual tradition of the Alpine Kiwanis Club for 47 years.
Alpine Kiwanis honor outstanding community leader with Touch of Life award
Hey, Stateline! Help us fill the 23 WIFR Viewer Tree
Hey, Stateline! Help us fill the 23 WIFR Viewer Tree
Warren Zeiders announced as Saturday’s Old Settlers Days headliner
Warren Zeiders announced as Saturday’s Old Settlers Days headliner
Mostly Cloudy Skies Today
Aaron's Thursday Morning Forecast--11/30/23