Belvidere man arrested for sexual assault of a child

(MGN)
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Belvidere man has been arrested on charges of sexual assault to a child, according to the Rockford Police Department.

On November 8, Rockford Police Department investigated a report of sexual assault to a child younger than thirteen.

The Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted a follow-up investigation and identified the suspect as Christopher Mailand, 34. Police say that Mailand and the victim knew each other.

Wednesday, November 29, Mailand was taken into custody. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Mailand with predatory criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual assault.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pioneer Real Estate will merge with Dickerson & Nieman Realtors
Two Rockford-area real estate firms to merge
Three people were killed and one hospitalized after an explosion and fire occurred at a...
3 dead, 1 hospitalized after explosion at Ohio auto shop
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Chuck and JoDell Timmerwilke were startled awake on November 18, when a fire came roaring in...
Roscoe family loses home and pet in fire
Kristofer L. Johnson
Machesney Park man faces charges for possession of child porn

Latest News

Mostly Cloudy Skies Today
Aaron's Thursday Morning Forecast--11/30/23
Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders announced as Saturday’s Old Settlers Days headliner
Meta data center in DeKalb officially open for operation
Meta data center in DeKalb officially open for operation
Three years after it broke ground, a groundbreaking company turns on the power at its newest...
Meta data center in DeKalb officially open for operation