Belvidere man arrested for sexual assault of a child

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Belvidere man has been arrested on charges of sexual assault to a child, according to the Rockford Police Department.

On November 8, Rockford Police Department investigated a report of sexual assault to a child younger than thirteen.

The Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted a follow-up investigation and identified the suspect as Christopher Mailand, 34. Police say that Mailand and the victim knew each other.

Wednesday, November 29, Mailand was taken into custody. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Mailand with predatory criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual assault.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.