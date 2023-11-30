Alpine Kiwanis honor outstanding community leader with Touch of Life award

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Alpine Kiwanis Club of Rockford announce its 2023 recipient for the Touch of Life award, an annual tradition for 47 years.

Dave Reiter was presented this award this week for his commendable volunteerism and leadership to a variety of outreach projects, including outstanding and commendable leadership in the community and throughout the country.

Notable causes Dave has worked with include the Wheelchair Basketball and U.S. Military Wounded Servicemen and Women as well as adaptive sports programming and the Therapeutic Recreation Department at the Rockford Park District.

“Over the years Dave Reiter has been one of the best volunteers that the Therapeutic Recreation Department at Rockford Park District has ever had,” Paula Reiter says, a coordinator with the Rockford Park District. “He brings joy, laughter, friendship and support to our participants while making an impact on their lives and creating special memories.”

