32°: Is it the magic number for snow for the Rockford region?

By DJ Baker
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When our temperatures drop below 32 degrees, we expect to see snow, but that’s not a guarantee.

Too Warm For Dendrites: Dendrites are tiny ice crystals that form high up in the atmosphere where temperatures are anywhere from 15 to -5 degrees Fahrenheit. As these crystals fall they collide with below freezing, or supercooled, water which transforms them into snow. Imagine the supercooled water is a powder keg. There needs to be a spark to ignite it. The dendrite is the spark that turns the water to snow. Sometimes we don’t have an area of the atmosphere where dendrites can form, so any of the supercooled water that falls is just rain or freezing rain.

Warm Nose: As snowflakes fall through the atmosphere, they have to stay below freezing. But if there is a warm nose, or an area above freezing, and the snowflakes fall through it - they usually hit the ground as rain.

Even if snow fails to form, it doesn’t mean a winter weather threat is over. Supercooled water can still hit the ground and freeze - producing ice.

