23 News welcomes Annamarie Schutt to evening anchor spot

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - WIFR-TV, and its parent company Gray Television, are happy to announce the immediate promotion of Annamarie Schutt to the position of evening anchor. She will lead the nightly newscasts alongside Mike Garrigan, a veteran of Rockford media.

Annamarie grew up in Elgin and is a 2021 graduate of Illinois State University, where she took part in the student-led TV-10 newscasts.

In 2021, she joined the WIFR team as a multimedia journalist – with her first live shot being the Chemtool explosion. Within a year, she took over as anchor of 23 News First at 4.

Annamarie says she loves the excitement and variety that journalism brings to her life, and working in the stateline is a perk.

“I love how much the people here really care about each other and what happens in their community,” she said. “The annual markets, festivals and various events make it so easy to get to know everyone better. I find myself telling friends and family, who aren’t from the area, how great the Rockford region is.”

A big Chicago Blackhawks fan, Annamarie loves to spend time with family and friends at the games. She may be the only one of her siblings who doesn’t play hockey, but she enjoys seeing her family in the rink.

But Annamarie also loves working with her colleagues at WIFR.

“The people at the station and the standards by which we hold ourselves as journalists, make it so great,” Annamarie said. “While it’s hard work, I enjoy working hard with the people of WIFR.”

“Annamarie is the true definition of a team player who works hard and will jump in to do what’s asked of her even if it doesn’t fit her traditional job description,” Mike Garrigan said. “I’ve enjoyed working with her by my side these last few months and couldn’t be more excited to be able to continue that on a permanent basis.”

This move will leave the noon and 4 p.m. anchor/producer position open. We hope to fill that role ASAP!

