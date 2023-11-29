Wisconsin ranks third for working least hours

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin ranked third on a survey for working the least hours per week on average.

The survey from finance site Wealth of Geeks used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find out what states worked the least. By comparing total hours worked to total jobs, the survey calculated how many hours one person in each state works weekly on average.

Wisconsin came in at 31.65 hours per week, making it the state with the third-lowest weekly hours. New York tied Wisconsin for third, also working 31.65 hours a week.

Delaware and Montana beat out Wisconsin for the top spot with 31.14 and 31.24 weekly hours respectively.

The data, from 2022, shows 4.5 billion hours were worked in Wisconsin that year, through 2.7 million total jobs. This means each job worked about 1,645 hours annually.

