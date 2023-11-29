A welcome warm Wednesday for the Rockford area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There has been no denying how cold it’s been the past few days. Our wind chills have barely broken into double digits. Tonight we will stay cold but gradually warm up as the night pushes on. We will start to feel like we are in the double digits by midnight tonight and gradually increase as we get closer to the morning. Lows tonight are in the upper teens.

Wind chills finally return to double digits at midnight (DJ Baker)

Tomorrow will be much nicer of a day as highs are around the 40 degree mark with sunny skies.

Sunshine returns tomorrow along with warmer conditions (DJ Baker)

Wednesday night we will see an increase of clouds with lows in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow night a few clouds help keep us much warmer than the past few (DJ Baker)

Thursday, clouds remain in our sky but we will still be warmer as highs are in the mid-40s.

A few clouds from time to time are expected Thrusday (DJ Baker)

Friday has a big question mark on it. A low pressure system is expected to make it’s way east from Missouri. The question then turns to what is it’s path. I think it will stay in central Illinois giving us a little bit of rain and potentially a flurry or two if the precipitation arrives early. The next most likely scenario is the low moves south into southern Illinois leaving us dry. The last would be the most problematic, if the low moves north towards the stateline we will have an all day rain with possibility of flurries early in the day. I think we will get a little bit of rain with highs remaining in the 40s.

Friday has the question mark of what path the low will take (DJ Baker)

This weekend looks to remain nice as highs are still near the 40 degree mark.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.