Warm and dry the next two days with winter precipitation chances to start December

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Today marks the return of normal temperatures. We’ll see highs near the 40-degree mark with an abundance of sunshine.

Overnight tonight, we will have a few clouds develop, leaving us partly to mostly cloudy. Lows are in the mid-20s.

Thursday, clouds stick around, leaving us mostly cloudy with highs in the lower to middle 40s.

Thursday night, our sky will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s.

December starts this Friday, and we are kicking it off with winter precipitation chances. A low-pressure system is making its way through Illinois, and we are on the north end of its path. If the low comes earlier on in the morning, we could very well see snow as temperatures will be below the freezing mark. Once the sun rises, so do our temperatures, and any precipitation turns to rain. If we see any snow, the thought as of now is no more than an inch or two, which will quickly melt as temperatures rise above the freezing mark. Highs will be near 40 degrees.

Friday night, as the low moves east, we will see wrap-around precipitation. Again, timing will play an important role, as if it occurs later on, we will more than likely see a little more snow, but if it happens earlier on, we will get more rain. Overnight lows Friday night are in the upper 20s.

We will update you on our thoughts the closer we get to Friday.

