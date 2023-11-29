Two Rockford-area real estate firms to merge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two of the region’s prominent real estate firms will merge to form the largest independent brokerage in the Rockford area.

Pioneer Real Estate will join Dickerson & Nieman Realtors to help expand Dickerson’s presence throughout the region. The deal will also include coverage as far south as Quincy, Illinois.

Leaders call this a major deal that will impact 150 employees and nearly 1,600 home sales each year.

The expanded firm will offer real estate sales, new home builds, home remodeling and rental property management.

Pioneer, which opened in 2001, covers Boone, Ogle, Stephenson and Winnebago counties and employs more than 15 agents. Dickerson & Nieman, which currently operates three offices in northern Illinois, is already the largest real estate firm in the area and one of the top residential firms in the country. It opened in Rockford more than 50 years ago.

