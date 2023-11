ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine today with highs in the upper 30′s. Becoming mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the middle 20′s. Mostly cloudy tomorrow with highs around 40. Slight chance for a rain/snow mix on Friday with highs in the upper 30′s. Might see the same this weekend with highs in the middle to low 40′s.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.