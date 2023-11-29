Skip to content
First Alert Weather
Livestream
Football Frenzy
I-team
Submit a News Tip
Advertise with Us
Home
News
8-1-Thrivin'
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
First Alert Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
WIFR Investigates
I-team
Investigate TV
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Culver’s Kids Birthday Submissions
VetsRoll
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
Community Calendar
8-1-Thrivin
Contests
Daily Deals
Livestream
See It Send It
Submit a News Tip
News Tips
Politics
Eye on Politics
Election Results
Crime Stoppers
Sports
Football Frenzy
IceHogs
Scoreboard
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
WIFR Jobs and Internships
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Programming Schedule
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Antenna TV
WIFR Newsletter
Latest Newscasts
Send us your First Alert Weather Watchers photos!
Share your weather photos with the 23 First Alert Weather team
(WIFR | WIFR)
By
Meghan Schobinger
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
3 dead, 1 hospitalized after explosion at Ohio auto shop
Roscoe family loses home and pet in fire
Two Rockford-area real estate firms to merge
Boy shot Monday afternoon in Rockford
Latest News
President Biden’s visit to the stateline
'March on Stephenson' protest at Freeport City Hall planned for 1 p.m. Saturday
Hononegah High School's Amy Jensen receives 2020 Outstanding Music Educator of the Year award
Bank of America pledges $1 billion to help fight racial inequality