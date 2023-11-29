Scotty McCreery to headline the 2024 Boone County Fair

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - It may be getting colder, but it’s never too soon to start thinking about fried foods and fair rides. On Wednesday, officials from the Boone County Fair announced that Scotty McCreery would headline the 2024 festival with special guest singer/songwriter Greylan James.

The famed country music artist has sold more than four million albums, achieving five consecutive number-one hits as well.

His performance will be on Saturday, August 10 at 7 p.m. with the fair running from August 6-11.

You can reserve your tickets here, starting at midnight on Monday, December 4. Prices range from $25 to $45.

