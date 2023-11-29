Rosecrance announces new Chief Medical Officer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rosecrance Health Network in Rockford announces who will take the role as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Raymond Garcia, M.D. will lead Rosecrance’s medical services as the Chief Medical Officer starting January 1. Garcia previously served as the Senior Vice President of Medical Services.

In his thirteen years at Rosecrance, Garcia worked closely with patients in the first responder and veterans program at the Rockford location.

Dr. Garcia possesses unique qualifications as a physician and educator. Not only will Dr. Garcia build upon the best-in-class treatment provided by Rosecrance, he will work to improve our organization’s standing in the education sector and ensure we are implementing best practices to continue to provide our clients with the best care possible. His clinical expertise and his understanding of our organization will help us to operate smoothly, efficiently, and at the highest level.

