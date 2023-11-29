Rosecrance announces new Chief Medical Officer

The afternoon's first look at events making news today.
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rosecrance Health Network in Rockford announces who will take the role as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Raymond Garcia, M.D. will lead Rosecrance’s medical services as the Chief Medical Officer starting January 1. Garcia previously served as the Senior Vice President of Medical Services.

In his thirteen years at Rosecrance, Garcia worked closely with patients in the first responder and veterans program at the Rockford location.

