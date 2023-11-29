Roscoe family loses home and pet in fire

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Chuck and JoDell Timmerwilke were startled awake on November 18, when a fire came roaring in from the house’s backyard deck. While money can replace belongings, it cannot replace the life of a family member.

Around 3 a.m., the couple were able to escape the home, before propane tanks began exploding from the family’s grill.

“Our neighbor, she’s screaming ‘the house in on fire’, I’m trying to grab what I have to get out the door and I’m completely disoriented, and the smoke is black and awful. We both barely got out,” said Chuck Timmerwilke. “You can hear the fire just ripping through the attic, aw, that horrible noise.”

The fire tore through the home, destroying everything in its path, taking the life of the Timmerwilke’s cat, Waylon, who died from smoke inhalation.

“It was beyond awful, the firemen, to their credit, were able to find him and brought him out and laid him on the front lawn,” Chuck said. “We buried him in the backyard.”

Through the destruction and ashes, Chuck and Jodell realized how many people have their backs when times get tough.

“The support that’s just been rolling in, I mean, I can’t tell you how many people were there that morning even when the house was still on fire, bringing us just things that you would not even think of. People would ask you ‘What do you need?’, and you don’t even know what you need,” said JoDell Timmerwilke.

In its wake, the fire showed the Timmerwilke’s what they are lucky to have.

“My dad was an artist, and I lost his paintings,” JoDell said. “We’ve been pretty good at grieving each time we think of something. See, other things are materialistic, but it’s nice that we have each other, because that could have not happened.”

Neither the Timmerwilke’s or Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department have determined the cause of the fire, but it is known that the fire started on or below the couple’s backyard deck.

A gofundmepage has been set up to support the Timmerwilke’s while they relocate.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.