Rockford shooting victim recovering, still no suspect named

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 15-year-old Rockford boy who was shot Monday afternoon is in critical, but stable condition according to Rockford Police.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. to the 1500 block of Post Avenue for reports of a shooting.

They found the teen with gunshot wounds to his head and stomach. No suspects have been named yet, and police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call or submit an anonymous tip to Rockford Area Crimestoppers.

This is a developing story. It will continue to be updated.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.