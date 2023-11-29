Rockford shooting victim recovering, still no suspect named

By Marta Berglund
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 15-year-old Rockford boy who was shot Monday afternoon is in critical, but stable condition according to Rockford Police.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. to the 1500 block of Post Avenue for reports of a shooting.

They found the teen with gunshot wounds to his head and stomach. No suspects have been named yet, and police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call or submit an anonymous tip to Rockford Area Crimestoppers.

This is a developing story. It will continue to be updated.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
Boy shot Monday afternoon in Rockford
Ambulance
Rockford stable fire blazes overnight
A water rescue team found Jesus Castellanos-Carreon in a 5-foot body of water.
Missing 7-year-old found dead in 5-ft. pond near home
student loans
Thousands to receive email from Biden announcing student loan forgiveness

Latest News

Nate Smith announced as Old Settlers Days headliner
Nate Smith announced as Friday’s Old Settlers Days headliner
Freeport teen arrested after illegal guns found in home
Manuel Laredo additional charges
Garage break-in suspect faces additional charges
Rock Valley College showcases HyFlex class lab
Rock Valley College showcases HyFlex class lab