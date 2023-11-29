Rock Valley College showcases HyFlex class lab

By Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock Valley College’s Early Childhood Education (ECE) department shows off its HyFlex class lab to the public.

An open house of the new space was held Tuesday, Nov. 28. Those who attended had the chance to explore the environment firsthand. ECE staff answer questions and provide insight into the new learning space.

The space is meant to be a hands-on experience for students. The classroom looks like a daycare center or kindergarten classroom, but it’s on a college campus. Rock Valley College’s ECE department puts students in the environment of early education.

