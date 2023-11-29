Prescription Drop-off Drive scheduled in Sterling this weekend

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Lauren Strauss
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - City leaders along with State Rep. Bradley Fritts will host a prescription drug drop-off this weekend to help safely dispose of unused medications in the Saux Valley area.

The drive will run from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, in the parking lot of the Sauk Valley Chamber of Commerce, 211 Locust St., Sterling.

Illinois State Police along with the Sterling Police Department will be on site at the event to help participants safely dispose of any unwanted or expired medications.

Participants should stay in their vehicles and follow the marked lanes when entering and exiting the parking lot.

