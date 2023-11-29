Nate Smith announced as Friday’s Old Settlers Days headliner

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Nate Smith is set to headline Old Settlers Days Friday, June 14, 2024, in Rockton.

Smith is a former worship leader and lifelong music lover. His music mixes soul with rock and roll.

He’s made musical impacts with songs such as Platinum-certified multi-week No. 1 hit “Whiskey On You,” which amassed over 7.5 million total global streams in its first week, reaching No. 10 on the Country On-Demand Streaming Chart. The song has garnered over 370 million total global streams to date.

Smith released his debut, self-titled album along with the deluxe version on April 28, 2023. The 26-song project hit No. 6 on Billboard’s Country album charts and No. 30 on the Billboard Top 200. The CMT Music Awards and ACM Awards nominee is currently on tour with Thomas Rhett.

Tickets for Old Settlers Days go on sale 7 a.m., Monday, December 4.

