Mr. Beast collabs with Rockford paleontologist for latest YouTube video

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s not every day a stateliner gets to appear on the most popular YouTube channel in the world. But recently, local paleontologist Josh Mathews had the chance to help viral sensation Mr. Beast dig up some fossils.

23 News reporter Miriam Nesemeier talks with the scientist from the Burpee Museum of Natural History in Rockford about the experience of filming with a YouTube star and the museum’s latest addition to its fossil collection.

In his latest YouTube video, Mr. Beast collaborates with one of the Burpee Museum’s paleontologists, Josh Mathews, to explore the prehistoric world at a famous dig site in the U.S.

“So this practical bone was found at the very end of the season and we didn’t have enough time to dig it up it was just coming out of the surface but we knew it was there so we basically buttoned up the site for the rest of the season and left,” Mathews told 23 News.

The partnership came from a recommendation through Steve Brusatte, the scientific advisor for the Jurassic Park movies. Brusatte recommended the Burpee Museum to Mr. Beast’s production team, who reached out to Mathews and asked if they could record a dig with him for a YouTube video.

The video titled “$1 vs $10,000,000 Job!” shows viewers what it’s like to work different occupations ranging in salary from $1 to $10,000,000.

“It was the end of October when I got an email from a gentleman saying he was a producer with Mr. Beast and they wanted to do a video on cool jobs and one of those jobs was digging dinosaurs,” Mathews said.

His team spent two weeks uncovering a Dipolodocus femur at the site, getting it ready for Mr. Beast’s video shoot.

“When Mr. Beast and the crew showed up they were there for the day so we had to have it ready to go and where they can get in and work on it and roll it get a plaster jacket on it and get it ready to move to bring it back to the museum.”

The bone is now on display at the Burpee Museum and is named after Mr. Beast. It is from a long neck dinosaur and is the largest femur bone Mathews’ team has pulled out from the fossil bed.

“Kind of compare it to other femurs we pulled out. It’s huge and what a more fitting name to name the biggest bone to come out of the quarry than Mr. Beast,” he said.

Mathews says, “We live closer in time to tyrannosaurus rex than tyrannosaurus rex lived to this bone, so this bone was a fossil already when t-rex was walking around the landscape.” He says the Burpee Museum hosts a lot of different events for people to learn more about dinosaur fossils, like Paleo-Fest with is March 1-3, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.