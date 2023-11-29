Maniscalso among newcomers stepping up for the Rockford Icehogs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Icehogs are just one point behind the Texas Stars for first place in the central division.

This is partly because the Hogs secured 10 of the 12 points up for grabs in their last six games and are tied for the second longest active point streak in the AHL.

Some of these new faces have proved their worth early on in the season. Colton Dach has 10 points in 11 games this season. His linemate is veteran David Gust, who leads the team in assists with ten. Linemates Gust and Dach have also combined for eight goals in the last six games.

“Every night we’ve had a successful night. Not necessarily on the score sheet but I think the way we play with him and Bjork both hunt the puck really. When you have guys who are hungry on the forecheck that type of thing, plays are going to happen.”

New Icehog Josh Maniscalco has earned more playing time since coming to Rockford. He’s played in five of the team’s last six games after skating in one of the team’s first ten. Maniscalco says he’ll make the most of every opportunity he has on the ice.

“At the end of the day we want to win and I want to win,” says Maniscalco. “Those points add up toward the end of the year. Hopefully, we can keep doing that and good things will happen.”

Now they ride a six-game point streak into Manitoba this weekend. Four of the team’s games during this point streak went into overtime, including their last two against the Milwaukee Admirals. Rockford’s got the fifth-best power play in the league.

Head coach Anders Sorenson says Rockford’s in a competitive Central Division and that will be the case this weekend as they face rival Manitoba for a pair of games.

“It always changes week to week in the American Hockey League. I think all teams in our division have improved this year. We have a lot of respect for that team so we have to bring as close to our A game as possible.”

