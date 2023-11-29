Machesney Park man faces charges for possession of child porn

By Lauren Strauss
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois State Police arrest a Machesney Park man on 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography.

On Nov. 28, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force performed a residential search on the 8000 block of Waterview Road, arresting Kristofer L. Johnson, 20.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the 10 charges against Johnson, and he is now being held at the Winnebago County Jail.

