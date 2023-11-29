Machesney Park man arrested for possession of child porn

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois State Police (ISP) arrest a Machesney Park man on Nov. 28 on 10 counts of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony.

The ISP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) performed a residential search on the 8000 block of Waterview Road, arresting Kristofer L. Johnson, 20, on Tuesday. Authorities say they found evidence during the search.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the 10 charges against Johnson, and he is now being held at the Winnebago County Jail. No further information will be released at this time.

