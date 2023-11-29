Machesney Park man arrested for possession of child porn

Kristofer L. Johnson
Kristofer L. Johnson(Illinois State Police)
By Lauren Strauss
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois State Police (ISP) arrest a Machesney Park man on Nov. 28 on 10 counts of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony.

The ISP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) performed a residential search on the 8000 block of Waterview Road, arresting Kristofer L. Johnson, 20, on Tuesday. Authorities say they found evidence during the search.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the 10 charges against Johnson, and he is now being held at the Winnebago County Jail. No further information will be released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Three people were killed and one hospitalized after an explosion and fire occurred at a...
3 dead, 1 hospitalized after explosion at Ohio auto shop
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
Boy shot Monday afternoon in Rockford
Chuck and JoDell Timmerwilke were startled awake on November 18, when a fire came roaring in...
Roscoe family loses home and pet in fire
Ambulance
Rockford stable fire blazes overnight

Latest News

Scotty McCreery to headline the 2024 Boone County Fair
Scotty McCreery to headline the 2024 Boone County Fair
Pioneer Real Estate will merge with Dickerson & Nieman Realtors
Two Rockford-area real estate firms to merge
Sunny and Warmer Today
Aaron's Wednesday Morning Forecast--11/29/23
Nate Smith announced as Old Settlers Days headliner
Nate Smith announced as Friday’s Old Settlers Days headliner