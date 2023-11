WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WIFR) - It’s a big night for local high school girls’ basketball as Tuesday marks the start of conference play in the NIC-10.

Auburn beat Freeport 60-41

Hononegah beat Harlem 53-23

Guilford beat Jefferson 49-34

Belvidere beat East 68-28

Boylan beat Belvidere North 68-24

