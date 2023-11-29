Getting into the holiday spirit at Wisconsin Dells

Wisconsin Dells spokesperson Andy Larsen talks about some of the events to get you in the holiday spirit.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The holiday season is in full swing, and, for many people, this time of year includes a trip to Wisconsin Dells.

Dells’ spokesperson Andy Larsen sat down with NBC15 news’ Leigh Mills on Tuesday to talk about the events that are happening this year, including the Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl, the Tree of Light, and even a visit from Santa Claus.

The full schedule of events is available at wisdells.com.

