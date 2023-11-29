Garage break-in suspect faces additional charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man faces more charges; he’s accused of trying to break into a garage Monday morning.

Manuel Loredo, 29, was originally charged with theft and criminal trespassing, after Rockford Police say a homeowner in the 300 block of Welty Avenue stopped him from trying to break into a garage.

Now police have charged Loredo with burglary to a motor vehicle in the 1600 block of Rural Street and felony criminal damage to property in the 400 block of Welty Avenue.

He is due in court Wednesday morning.

