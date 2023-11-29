Freeport teen arrested after illegal guns found in home

By Marta Berglund
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A search warrant conducted by Freeport Police earlier this month resulted in a gun seizure.

Officers searched a home on November 18 in the 100 block of North Cherry Avenue. They found two semi-automatic pistols, one of which had an illegal switch device. Officers also found a drum magazine, an extended high capacity magazine, live ammo and a glock conversion kit.

A 17-year-old boy who lives at the home was arrested. He’ll be tried in juvenile court.

