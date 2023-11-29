Freeport Park District receives grant from Illinois Department of Natural Resources

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A $200,000 project to improve the Jane Addams Trail in Freeport is one of 19 receiving money from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, the IDNR announced it is awarding more than $3.7 million in funding to help meet demands for improved trails and outdoor recreation facilities. The projects were recommended for funding by the Illinois Greenways and Trails Council, which is overseen by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

“These projects will help provide safe places for children and families, hikers, bike riders, and horseback riders to enjoy the outdoors,” director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Natalie Phelps Finnie said. “IDNR is pleased to partner with local governments to construct, improve, and maintain trails that benefit communities throughout Illinois.”

You can find the full list of projects below:

Motorized projects

Freeport Park District – Jane Addams Trail improvement project, $200,000

Illinois Association of Snowmobile Clubs – snowmobile trail maintenance and operations, $158,400

Jimmy Lowry – acquisition of The Cliffs in LaSalle County, $612,000

Non-Motorized projects

City of Carbondale – Cedar Lake multi-use trail, $200,000

Champaign County Forest Preserve – Lake of the Woods bike trail renovation, $200,000

Cook County Forest Preserve District – Tinley Creek paved trail improvements, Black Spur, $188,000

City of Crystal Lake – Three Oaks Recreation Area, $200,000

Decatur Park District – Scovill Park West trails improvement project, $200,000

City of East Peoria – Camp Street Trail, final phase, $200,000

Trail Recreation Effingham County – Phase VI-C, $200,000

Village of Germantown Hills – Village Park trail extension, $200,000

Kane County Forest Preserve District – Big Rock Forest Preserve trail improvements, $200,000

City of Lockport – Eighth Street pedestrian bridge replacement, $200,000

Manhattan Park District – Round Barn Farm trails, $200,000

The Land Conservancy, McHenry County – Thompson Road Trail System, $192,200

City of Rock Island – Hodge Park Community Recreation Trail, $44,800

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign – Allerton Park bike trail, $130,110

City of Waukegan – Michigan Trail trailhead amenities, $40,000

Woodridge Park District – New bike trail through Hawthorn Hill Woods, $200,000

