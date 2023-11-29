Dixon hosts Prescription Drop-off Drive to keep community safe

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Lauren Strauss
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois State Representative Bradley Fritts takes part in hosting a prescription drug drop-off from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 9, in the parking lot of the Sauk Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The Illinois State Police and the Sterling Police Department will be on site at the event as participants safely dispose of any unwanted or expired medications.

Participants should stay in their vehicles and follow the marked lanes when entering and exiting the parking lot.

