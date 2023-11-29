A certain kind of cancer treatment may cause new cancer in some patients, FDA warns

FILE - A sign for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver Spring, Md., Dec. 10, 2020.
FILE - A sign for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver Spring, Md., Dec. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(Gray News) - According to the Food and Drug Administration, a life-saving type of cancer treatment may sometimes cause cancer.

On Tuesday, the FDA said it received 19 reports of new blood cancers in patients who got chimeric antigen receptor, or CAR, T-cell immunotherapies.

CAR-T therapy was first approved in 2017 and involves removing a type of white blood cell from a patient’s blood.

It is also used when patients have already had at least one round of conventional treatment with intense chemotherapy and radiation.

Currently approved immunotherapy treatment products include the following:

  • abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel)
  • breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel)
  • carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel)
  • kymriah (tisagenlecleucel)
  • tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel)
  • yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel)

Cancer specialists said CAR-T treatments have saved the lives of thousands of patients with blood cancers and the benefits outweigh the risks.

Nevertheless, the FDA said it is investigating the risk of T cell malignancies with serious outcomes, including hospitalization and death, and is considering whether regulatory action is needed.

The agency said patients and clinical trial participants receiving treatment with these products should be monitored for new malignancies for the rest of their lives.

If new cancer is detected following treatment, contact the manufacturer to report the event and obtain instructions on the collection of patient samples for testing for the presence of the chimeric antigen receptor.

To report suspected adverse events, including T-cell malignancies, contact the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Healthcare providers, investigators, patients and others who have questions may contact FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at ocod@fda.hhs.gov.

