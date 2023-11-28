UW Health celebrates Giving Tuesday in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A group of employees from UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital recognize Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday, sometimes stylized as #GivingTuesday, started as a simple idea for everyone to do good. This year’s celebration is on November 28, but the nonprofit encourages everyone to celebrate every day.

Crew members at the UW Health E State St. location celebrate Giving Tuesday by offering warm clothes for those who need them. They hung hats, scarves, gloves and mittens on the fence around the hospital. Items are packaged by size and are free for anyone in need.

