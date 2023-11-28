UW Health celebrates Giving Tuesday in Rockford

UW Health celebrates Giving Tuesday in Rockford
UW Health celebrates Giving Tuesday in Rockford(Tyler Wauchope | WIFR)
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A group of employees from UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital recognize Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday, sometimes stylized as #GivingTuesday, started as a simple idea for everyone to do good. This year’s celebration is on November 28, but the nonprofit encourages everyone to celebrate every day.

Crew members at the UW Health E State St. location celebrate Giving Tuesday by offering warm clothes for those who need them. They hung hats, scarves, gloves and mittens on the fence around the hospital. Items are packaged by size and are free for anyone in need.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
A 32-year-old man dies at a local hospital. Investigators connect the victim to a shooting...
Rockford Police starts murder investigation after 32-year-old man dies at local hospital
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
Boy shot Monday afternoon in Rockford
38-year-old Freeport resident is wanted on first degree murder charges after a fatal shooting...
Freeport Police look for 38-year-old murder suspect after fatal shooting Sunday morning
A crashed car is seen in Polk County, Florida. A 5-year-old died when the vehicle the child...
5-year-old dies after car collides with police truck responding to emergency

Latest News

Chase Matthew set to headline Old Settlers Days in Rockton
Chase Matthew set to headline Old Settlers Days in Rockton
Chase Matthew set to headline Old Settlers Days in Rockton
Chase Matthew set to headline Old Settlers Days in Rockton
FRIGID Start This Morning
Aaron's Tuesday Morning Forecast--11/28/23
Mysterious dog illness
Mysterious respiratory illness in dogs sparks concern across the U.S.