Tommy James & The Shondells are coming to the Coronado

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Best known for their songs “Hanky Panky” and “I Think We’re Alone Now,” Tommy James & The Shondells will perform in Rockford at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

Pre-sale starts 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, and ends Thursday, Nov. 30, at 10 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1.

You can purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com, in person at the Coronado Performing Arts Center box office or BMO Center box office. For more information visit coronadopac.org.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.