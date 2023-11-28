Thousands to receive email from Biden announcing student loan forgiveness

The afternoon's first look at events making news today.
By Lauren Strauss
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Tuesday, the White House announced 813,000 student borrowers will receive an email from President Biden informing them their loans have been forgiven.

President Biden’s administration says it approved over $127 billion in debt cancellation for 3.6 million borrowers.

“For too long, the student loan program failed to live up to its commitments – and millions like you never got the relief you were owed because of errors and administrative failures. I vowed to fix that, and I’m proud that my Administration has delivered on that promise,” the email from President Biden reads.

Those who still have student debt are encouraged to look into the SAVE Plan. Biden’s administration touts the SAVE Plan as the most affordable repayment plan, saving borrowers money on their monthly payments and preventing balances from growing because of interest.

