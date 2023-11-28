Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office K9 to get body armor

Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office K9 to get body armor
Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office K9 to get body armor(Stephenson County Sheriff's Office)
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office K9, Ralf, will be donated body armor.

The bullet and stab-proof vest will be donated by nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Each vest is custom-fitted and certified by the National Institute of Justice.

K9 vests are valued at 1,800 dollars and weigh four to five pounds.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
A 32-year-old man dies at a local hospital. Investigators connect the victim to a shooting...
Rockford Police starts murder investigation after 32-year-old man dies at local hospital
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
Boy shot Monday afternoon in Rockford
38-year-old Freeport resident is wanted on first degree murder charges after a fatal shooting...
Freeport Police look for 38-year-old murder suspect after fatal shooting Sunday morning
A crashed car is seen in Polk County, Florida. A 5-year-old died when the vehicle the child...
5-year-old dies after car collides with police truck responding to emergency

Latest News

Rockford University receives $3.58M grant from the state of Illinois
Rockford University receives $3.58M grant from the state of Illinois
UW Health celebrates Giving Tuesday in Rockford
UW Health celebrates Giving Tuesday in Rockford
Chase Matthew set to headline Old Settlers Days in Rockton
Chase Matthew set to headline Old Settlers Days in Rockton
Chase Matthew set to headline Old Settlers Days in Rockton
Chase Matthew set to headline Old Settlers Days in Rockton