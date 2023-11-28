Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office K9 to get body armor

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office K9, Ralf, will be donated body armor.

The bullet and stab-proof vest will be donated by nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Each vest is custom-fitted and certified by the National Institute of Justice.

K9 vests are valued at 1,800 dollars and weigh four to five pounds.

