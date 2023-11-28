Rockton Chirstmas Walk weekend to bring holiday cheer to the stateline

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the Village of Rockton’s 39th annual Christmas Walk that organizers say feels like walking through a Hallmark movie.

The Christmas Walk is a three-day festival that begins at 9 a.m. Friday with a holiday used book sale at Talcott Free Library. Then, at 5 p.m. there’s a tree lighting, ugly sweat pub crawl and Dueling Pianos performance. Carolers will also sing popular Christmas tunes leading up to the lighting.

Saturday is when most of the festivities will begin. In the morning pancakes will be served at the American Center provided by the Lions Club. The afternoon will have a holiday bake and book sales, ornament making, pictures with Santa, carriage rides, carolers and a light show Christmas parade.

Sunday will finish the the festivities out with a hot cocoa crawl and a scavenger hunt.

More information on the weekend’s schedule is available here.

