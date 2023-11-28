Rockford University receives $3.58M grant from the state of Illinois
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford University invited alumni, students, faculty and the Rockford community to announce the groundbreaking ceremony for its baseball and softball fields.
Rockford University announced at 11 a.m. Nov. 28 at the Seaver Center the significant milestone for the university being made possible by a sizable grant from the State of Illinois’s Independent Colleges Capital Investment Grant. Mayor Tom McNamara spoke alongside Rockford University Alumni, Athletic Director Jason Mulligan, President Patricia Lynott and Vice President of Advancement Linda Sandquist.
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.