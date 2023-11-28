Rockford University receives $3.58M grant from the state of Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford University invited alumni, students, faculty and the Rockford community to announce the groundbreaking ceremony for its baseball and softball fields.

Rockford University announced at 11 a.m. Nov. 28 at the Seaver Center the significant milestone for the university being made possible by a sizable grant from the State of Illinois’s Independent Colleges Capital Investment Grant. Mayor Tom McNamara spoke alongside Rockford University Alumni, Athletic Director Jason Mulligan, President Patricia Lynott and Vice President of Advancement Linda Sandquist.

We’ve had a growing program that’s been very competitive. We’ve had a hurdle with having to be off-campus for our games so it’s very important now we can have the teams return and play in front of their fellow students, faculty and staff. There was a tradition where we would come and grill out and we’ve lacked that for a while so being able to have a place where we and the fans can enjoy is exciting for our student-athletes.

