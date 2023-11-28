Rockford University receives $3.58M grant from the state of Illinois

Rockford University receives $3.58M grant from the state of Illinois
Rockford University receives $3.58M grant from the state of Illinois(WIFR)
By Lauren Strauss and Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford University invited alumni, students, faculty and the Rockford community to announce the groundbreaking ceremony for its baseball and softball fields.

Rockford University announced at 11 a.m. Nov. 28 at the Seaver Center the significant milestone for the university being made possible by a sizable grant from the State of Illinois’s Independent Colleges Capital Investment Grant. Mayor Tom McNamara spoke alongside Rockford University Alumni, Athletic Director Jason Mulligan, President Patricia Lynott and Vice President of Advancement Linda Sandquist.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
A 32-year-old man dies at a local hospital. Investigators connect the victim to a shooting...
Rockford Police starts murder investigation after 32-year-old man dies at local hospital
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
Boy shot Monday afternoon in Rockford
38-year-old Freeport resident is wanted on first degree murder charges after a fatal shooting...
Freeport Police look for 38-year-old murder suspect after fatal shooting Sunday morning
A crashed car is seen in Polk County, Florida. A 5-year-old died when the vehicle the child...
5-year-old dies after car collides with police truck responding to emergency

Latest News

Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office K9 to get body armor
Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office K9 to get body armor
UW Health celebrates Giving Tuesday in Rockford
UW Health celebrates Giving Tuesday in Rockford
Chase Matthew set to headline Old Settlers Days in Rockton
Chase Matthew set to headline Old Settlers Days in Rockton
Chase Matthew set to headline Old Settlers Days in Rockton
Chase Matthew set to headline Old Settlers Days in Rockton