Rockford stable fire blazes overnight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A stable fire broke out around 7:50 last night in the 1600 block of Michigan Avenue.

Blackhawk and New Milford Fire Departments rushed to the scene where they found a stable on fire which was quickly brought under control and put out. The cause of the fire was due to the property owner burning wood in a fire pit to keep his animals warm. At the time of the fire there were 3 dogs, 3 horses, 20 goats and 3 chickens in the stable who were able to safely be secured from the fire. No injuries were sustained by any animals or humans.

The estimated property damage is around $15,000.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.