Rockford stable fire blazes overnight

Ambulance
By Tyler Wauchope
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:31 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A stable fire broke out around 7:50 last night in the 1600 block of Michigan Avenue.

Blackhawk and New Milford Fire Departments rushed to the scene where they found a stable on fire which was quickly brought under control and put out. The cause of the fire was due to the property owner burning wood in a fire pit to keep his animals warm. At the time of the fire there were 3 dogs, 3 horses, 20 goats and 3 chickens in the stable who were able to safely be secured from the fire. No injuries were sustained by any animals or humans.

The estimated property damage is around $15,000.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
A 32-year-old man dies at a local hospital. Investigators connect the victim to a shooting...
Rockford Police starts murder investigation after 32-year-old man dies at local hospital
38-year-old Freeport resident is wanted on first degree murder charges after a fatal shooting...
Freeport Police look for 38-year-old murder suspect after fatal shooting Sunday morning
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
A crashed car is seen in Polk County, Florida. A 5-year-old died when the vehicle the child...
5-year-old dies after car collides with police truck responding to emergency

Latest News

Girls basketball: Jefferson ends Genoa-Kingston’s three-game win streak
One of Rockfords largest improvement plans also solves one of Rockford residents’ biggest...
‘24-’28 Capital Improvement Plan allocates $322M for infrastructure
One of Rockfords largest improvement plans also solves one of Rockford residents’ biggest...
‘24-’28 Capital Improvement Plan allocates $322M for infrastructure
Rockford Park District brings a flurry of fun with Winter Flurry Initiative