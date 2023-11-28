Rockford Park District brings a flurry of fun with Winter Flurry Initiative

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Park District has kicked off its Winter Flurry initiative.

The initiative started during the pandemic in 2020 and is a way for families to escape day-to-day stresses.

November 27 marks the beginning of small winter light displays lighting up parks. Some of these parks include Alpine Park entrance, Beattie Park Gazebo, Brown Park, Fair Grounds, Sand Park Pool and Keye-Mallquist Park. Displays were done by Rockford Park District forestry and the parks maintenance team. The lights are on from dusk until dawn through January 7, 2024.

There are also free or low-fee activities going on this winter including:

Skating - Weather permitting, outdoor skating will be at Eclipse Lagoon in Sinnissippi Gardens. Ice skating and hockey are also available inside at Carlson Ice Arena and Riverview Icehouse.

Sledding - When snow falls, sledding is allowed at Sinnissippi Golf Course and a familiar favorite, Twin Sister Hills Park.

Cross Country Skiing and Winter Hiking - Weather permitting, Aldeen Golf Club, Atwood Park and Sinnissippi Golf Course will be groomed. A minimum of four inches of snow is required.

Snowmobile Trails - When four or more inches of snow falls, snowmobile trails at Lockwood Park and Anna Page Park will open.

Snow Sculpting Competition - Teams from around the state compete for the right to represent Illinois in the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition. Sculpting takes place from January 24 to 27, 2024 at Sinnissippi Park.

The following facilities will also have winter recreation opportunities available:

Lockwood Park - Holi-Neigh takes place on December 2 and December 16 from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (free and paid activities).

Atwood Park – Outdoor recreation and environmental education programs such as “In the Outdoors”, Birds of prey feedings and multi-use trails.

Sinnissippi Park/Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens Campus – All Aglow, Sinnissippi Station Exhibit and Festival of Lights.

Aldeen Golf Club – Tidings on the Tee Box takes place on Saturday, December 10. Join Santa and his elves for a ho-ho-holiday breakfast buffet, cocoa/coffee bar, photos with Santa in his sleigh, golf-themed games and crafts, goody bags and more! Advance tickets are required.

Snow Park at Alpine Hills - Snow tubing, snowboarding and skiing for all ages. An opening date for the snow park has not been established as specific conditions are needed to make enough snow to open.

Updated information about programs, activities, and outdoor facilities can be found at www.rockfordparkdistrict.org/winterfun.

